First Alert for heavy rain and isolated severe storms Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Thursday! Today is going to be an active weather day across Central Alabama as a strong cold front approaches our area. A flood watch begins this morning and continues into tomorrow morning where rainfall totals could add up around 2-4″. Places near rivers, streams, creeks, low-lying spots, and flood-prone areas will need to monitor the weather as it moves through later today. We are also concerned on the potential to see a couple of strong or severe storms this afternoon. Just make sure you have multiple ways to receive critical weather information this afternoon and evening. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us cloudy with some spotty showers continuing across the area. Most of the rain this morning is east of I-65. The driest part of today will likely occur during the morning hours. Temperatures remain warm for early February with most of us in the 50s. Winds continue to remain breezy from the southeast this morning at 10-15 mph. We are forecasting temperatures to warm up into the upper 60s ahead of the cold front. Several spots along and south of I-20 could see highs in the lower 70s. With plenty of warm air and a dynamic system pushing through, strong storms will be possible after noon. A line of heavy rain and embedded storms will move through Central Alabama from west to east between 12 PM - 7 PM. Behind the front, temperatures are forecast to drop rapidly tonight into tomorrow morning.

Severe Potential Today: The Storm Prediction Center has issued a marginal threat - 1 out of 5- for most of Central Alabama today. A standard slight risk - 2 out of 5 threat- has been issued for areas southwest of Birmingham including Pickens, Tuscaloosa, Greene, Hale, Sumter, Bibb, Chilton, and Shelby counties. Areas in yellow have the greatest threat to see a couple of strong to severe storms this afternoon. Main threats will be damaging winds up to 60 mph and maybe an isolated tornado. For most of Central Alabama, we will deal with heavy rainfall, lightning, and gusty winds up to 30-40 mph. Just make sure you have multiple ways to receive warnings this afternoon in case they are issued. The severe threat will ramp up at 12 PM and come to an end by 7 PM.

Next Big Thing: Once the stormy weather moves through this afternoon, temperatures will begin to drop tonight into tomorrow morning. Most of the models keep the moisture to our southeast tomorrow morning, but there’s an outside chance we could see a few stray showers early in the morning. If any moisture is present in far northwest Alabama, we can’t rule out the potential for light freezing rain for a few hours. The threat for icy conditions appears very low for parts of Marion, Winston, and Lamar counties. Plan for temperatures to drop into the 30s tomorrow morning. With cold northwest winds filtering in, temperatures will struggle to warm into the lower 40s Friday. Clouds will likely stick around tomorrow with most of us staying dry during the afternoon and evening hours. Winds could gust up to 20-25 mph tomorrow afternoon. When you factor in the winds and cold temperatures tomorrow, the wind chills will likely stay in the 20s and 30s. Bundle up and dress warmly tomorrow!

Freezing Temperatures Likely Saturday Morning: Cloud cover is forecast to gradually clear out by Saturday morning. It will allow our temperatures to drop into the mid to upper 20s Saturday morning. Make sure you bring your pets inside Friday evening so they can stay warm. After a cold start to the day, we should see some improvement in the weather Saturday afternoon with decreasing clouds and highs in the upper 40s. We have removed our rain chances for the weekend as most of the models keep the moisture well to our south and east. Plan for a mostly sunny sky Saturday afternoon with mostly clear conditions continuing into Sunday morning. We will likely return to the upper 20s Sunday morning with highs climbing into the low to mid 50s Sunday afternoon.

Dry Pattern Next Week: After today’s stormy setup, the upcoming week is looking quiet. We’ll likely see clouds increase next Monday as another cold front approaches our area. We will likely stay dry Monday as moisture appears to be limited. We could see a small dip in temperatures next Tuesday and Wednesday, but I see no signs of extremely cold or warm temperatures. Plan for highs next week to climb into the 50s with lows in the 20s and 30s. We could see temperatures warm above average by the end of next week with highs in the 60s and lows in the 30s and 40s.

