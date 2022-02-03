LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

The Crimson Standard Initiative would include new competition arena for basketball and gymnastics

The Crimson Standard includes competition arena and golf practice area
The Crimson Standard includes competition arena and golf practice area(University of Alabama)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with Alabama Athletics announce that they have proposed moving forward with the Crimson Standard Initiative, which would include a new arena for basketball and gymnastics.

The new arena would seat more than 10,000, while bringing fans closer to the court. The arena would have students sitting in the lower bowl of the stadium, while adding more premium options in club, courtside and lower-level preferred seating.

Coleman Coliseum would still be used for day-to-day practice for the programs.

“Our fan support and student section has been incredible, and we are excited about the possibility of bringing them even closer to the action,” said Alabama Men’s Basketball Head Coach Nate Oats “I’ve said multiple times how having that support really makes a huge difference in the home-court advantage, and this would certainly make for an outstanding game-day atmosphere for our team and our fans.

The Crimson Standard Initiative would also include a new practice for the golf programs. The plans are waiting for approval from the University of Alabama System Board of Trustees on Friday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident investigation on I-459
Body found on I-459N identified, Hoover Police investigating
New details released in Hoover woman’s murder
MPD: Father of missing newborn charged, evidence suggests the baby is deceased
MPD: Father of missing newborn charged, evidence suggests the baby is deceased
Thursday afternoon.
FIRST ALERT: Tracking areas of heavy rainfall and monitoring for possible flooding
Investigators recovered drugs, firearms, vehicles and more in bust
Drugs, firearms, vehicles and TVs recovered in big bust

Latest News

A Birmingham man is behind bars tonight after police say he posed as a Lyft driver and...
Police offer tips to stay safe while ride sharing after police say a woman was attacked
Damage in Sawyerville, Hale Co.
One killed, multiple people injured in storms in West Alabama
Pete Golding arrested for DUI
University of Alabama defensive coordinator arrested for DUI; releases statement
Hale County EMA Director confirms 1 killed, multiple injured in storm
Hale County EMA Director confirms 1 killed, multiple injured in storm
Hale Co. Tornado Damage
Hale County Tornado Damage