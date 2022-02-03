The Crimson Standard Initiative would include new competition arena for basketball and gymnastics

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with Alabama Athletics announce that they have proposed moving forward with the Crimson Standard Initiative, which would include a new arena for basketball and gymnastics.

The new arena would seat more than 10,000, while bringing fans closer to the court. The arena would have students sitting in the lower bowl of the stadium, while adding more premium options in club, courtside and lower-level preferred seating.

Coleman Coliseum would still be used for day-to-day practice for the programs.

“Our fan support and student section has been incredible, and we are excited about the possibility of bringing them even closer to the action,” said Alabama Men’s Basketball Head Coach Nate Oats “I’ve said multiple times how having that support really makes a huge difference in the home-court advantage, and this would certainly make for an outstanding game-day atmosphere for our team and our fans.

The Crimson Standard Initiative would also include a new practice for the golf programs. The plans are waiting for approval from the University of Alabama System Board of Trustees on Friday.

