Crews in Birmingham working hazmat situation

Officials with the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service say they are currently working a hazmat...
Officials with the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service say they are currently working a hazmat situation on I-65 North near the 17th Street Exit.(WCAX)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 9:37 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service say they are currently working a hazmat situation on I-65 North near the 17th Street Exit.

Officials say an 18-wheeler overturned, spilling an estimated 80 gallons of diesel fuel. So far, no word on what caused the truck to overturn.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

