Community leader reacts to Birmingham’s acting police chief

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been five days since veteran Birmingham police officer, Scott Thurmond, took over as acting chief of the department.

It happened when Patrick Smith unexpectedly turned in his resignation.

Now, Thurmond is hoping police and citizens can move forward.

Neighborhood President of the Ensley community, George McCall agrees with the acting chief that the only way to solve Birmingham’s issues is to work together.

He said the first step to curbing crime in Birmingham is building relationships with police and community members.

“Well, we’d like to see them more in the neighborhood talking to one another and making sure that we’re working with them. There’s lots of things that we can help them, but you know, they’re not around until something happens,” McCall said.

McCall said he’d like to see police out getting to know citizens, and participating in community events, something he said didn’t happen under Chief Patrick Smith’s watch.

“I know in the last couple of years we haven’t had that relationship with the police chief at all, you know. I think I saw him a couple of times in a couple of meeting we had, but as far as coming to him and shaking his hand and knowing him, I haven’t had that with him,” McCall said.

During an interview with WBRC on Good Day Alabama, Acting Police Chief, Scott Thurmond, said the issue of gun violence is a nationwide problem, and can’t be fixed with policing alone.

McCall agrees.

“Just hope that the new chief, whoever he might be will come in and really get with us and see how we can really help them solve some of these crimes in the neighborhoods and get our young people to realize that it’s not the violent way. It’s the Christian way, the love way we should have with one another, and I believe we’ll have a better city, better neighborhood, and a better community that way,” McCall said.

Right now, it’s unclear if Thurmond will be named Chief of Police permanently.

That decision is completely up to Mayor Randall Woodfin.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.