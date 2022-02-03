Brookside special investigator gives early glimpse into his mission

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Many are still processing some of the explosive allegations and stories told by community members at the Brookside Town Hall Tuesday. That includes the city appointed investigator, former Circuit Court Judge Ken Simon. He is now working to determine if officers in the Brookside Police Department participated in racial profiling.

Simon is still in the early stages of his investigation, but he can already see why an independent review is necessary. He shared his investigative process with us as well as the one condition that the city had to accept prior to him taking the position.

“I can certainly see where there is a need for an independent review to take place, and the only condition that I suggested was okay look, I am not going to take this assignment unless I am free to do what I think is the right thing to do. So, don’t try to tie my hands. Don’t try to dictate any kind of outcome. I think I have to call it as I see it,” said Ken Simon.

As for where Simon plans on looking first, he intends on contacting those who shared their stories at Tuesday’s town hall.

“The first step in the process is to collect as much information that is available. That would include speaking to witness and as I understand there is a number of people who appeared at the forum last night in Fultondale. So that is a good starting point,” said Simon.

Simon went on to add he would then look at evidence that supported or didn’t support the claims. His final step would be to look at what policies and procedures in the town of Brookside are set up to prevent racial profiling. Simon believes his report will be shared with public officials in Brookside and that it would also go to legislators, and law enforcement agencies that have expressed concern.

“The only thing that gave me a sense of solace through this process is that they have engaged the services of Ken Simon, who is a well respected jurist in the state of Alabama,” said Representative Juandalynn Givan.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.