Arrest made in sexual assault case from 2021

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation that happened in 2021 was arrested in Hoover.

Cardalle Bruce Osby, 40, is charged with first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy and first-degree kidnapping.

Police say Osby picked up the victim posing as a Lyft driver. He then took the victim to an apartment complex on Chase Lane where the sexual assault happened.

Hoover Police arrested Osby on January 20 after a traffic stop. He is in the Jefferson County Jail.

