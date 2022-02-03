LawCall
Arrest made in sexual assault case from 2021

Cardalle Bruce Osby, 40, is charged with first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy and first-degree kidnapping.(Birmingham PD)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation that happened in 2021 was arrested in Hoover.

Cardalle Bruce Osby, 40, is charged with first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy and first-degree kidnapping.

Police say Osby picked up the victim posing as a Lyft driver. He then took the victim to an apartment complex on Chase Lane where the sexual assault happened.

Hoover Police arrested Osby on January 20 after a traffic stop. He is in the Jefferson County Jail.

