American Heart Association National Wear Red Day is Friday

The American Heart Association, the leading global volunteer organization dedicated to fighting heart disease and stroke, is rallying women to “Reclaim Your Rhythm” on Friday, February 4 as a part of the Association’s Go Red for Women® National Wear Red Day®.

This February, Go Red for Women is helping women reclaim their rhythm by promoting easy opportunities for women to build healthy habits that work best for their life, giving them the best chance at life. On Friday, February 4, crank up the tunes, get on your groove on and wear red to raise awareness about the prevalence of heart disease in women and donate to save women’s lives.

According to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released in December 2021[1], heart disease remains the greatest health threat for women. Experts say the effects of COVID-19 are likely to influence cardiovascular health and mortality rates for many years[2], directly and indirectly, physically, and emotionally. This is why the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women® movement, nationally sponsored by CVS Health, alongside National Wear Red Day Matching Sponsor Big Lots, is asking women to make moves today to have healthier tomorrows.

Local events coming to your area in West AL Tuscaloosa Heart Walk Chaired by Tommy Cobb from Alabama Credit Union and locally sponsored by DCH Health System and Alabama Credit Union. Will be held on March 5th 2022 at Sokol Park 8am checkin register at www.tuscaloosaheartwalk.org and

Northeast AL the Heart Walk chaired by Gadsden Regional Medical Center CEO Justin Bryant. Will be held on April 7th 2022 in Downtown Gadsden at 5:30 in the evening register at www.gadsdenheartwalk.org

Through the Go Red for Women movement, the American Heart Association encourages people to take action in February by:

· Wearing red on National Wear Red Day, Friday, February 4, 2022, to raise awareness about cardiovascular disease. The iconic Red Dress pin and other apparel are available at ShopHeart.org.

· Making a donation to support the lifesaving work of the American Heart Association at WearRedDay.org. Big Lots and the Big Lots Foundation will match online donations on National Wear Red Day, up to $333,333.

· Visiting CVS Health and making a donation at the register until [confirm date]. Donations can also be made online at www.CVSHealth.com/GoRed.

· Join Research Goes Red , a joint collaboration between the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women and Verily’s Project Baseline to engage more women directly to participate in research.

· Joining the conversation by using #WearRedDay, #HeartMonth and #GoRedforWomen on social media.

Learn more at GoRedforWomen.org.

