AEA announces sweeping changes for BCS employees regarding COVID

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Education Association has announced sweeping changes regarding COVID-19 after meeting with Birmingham City School Superintendent, Dr. Mark Sullivan.

The AEA drafted a letter on behalf of Birmingham City employees to Dr. Sullivan on January 31st, asking him to consider 10 recommendations concerning COVID.

AEA UniServ Director for District 12, LaMonica Harris, said Wednesday’s meeting with the superintendent was very successful.

Among the list of concerns from BCS teachers and staff was the issue of overcrowding in classrooms.

AEA recommended that employees be given a $250 stipend each time they assist with covering an extra class, or take on a larger class load when a colleague is absent.

The association also recommended that all employees receive a $1000 stipend after completing personal development related to COVID.

However, Harris said Jefferson County is offering $2000 for COVID-related PD and is hoping the board will consider matching that dollar amount.

Harris said Dr. Sullivan agreed to bring both recommendations to the board for approval.

But there was one other concern teachers and staff wanted addressed immediately.

“The COVID dashboard. And so, the dashboard will be updated more frequently so that those numbers will reflect the cases that they have in Birmingham City. We hope that with the things we were able to provide for them today that they will continue to work and make sure that the scholars of Birmingham City receive a top-notch education. So, we’re excited today,” Harris said.

Those agreed upon demands will be effective immediately, with the exception of the recommendations that need the board’s approval.

Dr. Sullivan also agreed to extend COVID leave so employees impacted by the virus won’t have to use their sick days.

Air purifiers will also be provided for all classrooms.

