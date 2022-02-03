LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

6-year-old put on life support, diagnosed with rare condition associated with COVID-19

Zyaire Bell was diagnosed with MIS-C, or multi-system inflammatory syndrome – a rare but...
Zyaire Bell was diagnosed with MIS-C, or multi-system inflammatory syndrome – a rare but serious condition associated with COVID-19.(Sharella Ruffin via GoFundMe)
By Jaclyn Schultz and Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A 6-year-old boy was put on life support after testing positive for COVID-19.

According to KVVU, Sharella Ruffin said her son, Zyaire Bell, tested positive for the illness in September. She kept him home from school and took him to the hospital when his condition deteriorated.

Ruffin recalled a scary moment when doctors feared he would not make it and explained his heart had deteriorated.

“It’s like a nightmare,” Ruffin said. “My prayer is that he’s healthy, he grows up healthy. And I know his heart is never going to be the same.”

Zyaire was diagnosed with MIS-C, or multi-system inflammatory syndrome – a rare but serious condition associated with COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that more than 6,400 children have been diagnosed with the condition and 55 have died.

Ruffin said Zyaire was airlifted with an ECMO machine to a children’s hospital in Salt Lake City.

She said doctors flew in from around the country to visit her son as he was one of the few children in the U.S. who needed a life-support device.

Zyaire was on the ECMO machine for two weeks.

The family is finally home, but Ruffin said she is now her son’s caregiver around the clock and hasn’t been able to go to work.

They are trying to get back to Salt Lake City for medical visits and has created a GoFundMe page to help with expenses.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New details released in Hoover woman’s murder
Accident investigation on I-459
Body found on I-459N identified, Hoover Police investigating
MPD: Father of missing newborn charged, evidence suggests the baby is deceased
MPD: Father of missing newborn charged, evidence suggests the baby is deceased
Investigators recovered drugs, firearms, vehicles and more in bust
Drugs, firearms, vehicles and TVs recovered in big bust
Jarren McKay Allen
Blue Alert: Man wanted in connection to injury of Opelika Police officer

Latest News

A home was massively damaged during a U.S. raid in Syria. Officials said a top Islamic State...
Biden says Islamic State leader killed during US raid in Syria
President Joe Biden spoke after a raid in Syria killed an Islamic State terrorist group...
Biden to terrorists: We will come after you
Major health insurance companies are raking in record profits while insurance gets more...
Health insurance companies make record profits as costs soar in US
Push to ‘end’ cancer reignites as President Biden relaunches Cancer Moonshot to find a cure
Push to ‘end’ cancer reignites as President Biden relaunches Cancer Moonshot to find a cure