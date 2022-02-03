4 men arrested in shooting investigation in Clanton

CLANTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Four men were arrested following a shooting in an apartment parking lot in Clanton on Sunday, January 30, 2022.

Clanton Police Department Officers were sent to a shots fired call at Inverness Apartments around 12:30 p.m. in the 2200 block of 7th Street North. Officers also responded to St. Vincent’s Chilton Hospital where a shooting victim showed up.

On the way to the apartment Officer Justin Smitherman passed the suspect’s vehicle heading north on 7th Street and pursued the vehicle but lost sight somewhere north of the apartments.

Numerous witnesses and victims were interviewed and investigators determined Tommie Fulmer, 21, from Verbena was there to sell marijuana to Kevonte’ Robinson, 20, David Threatt, 19, and Juwan McMillian, 19, all from Clanton.

Officers said during the narcotics transaction one of the men decided to rob Fulmer of the narcotics and then took off in a vehicle driven by David Threatt.

Officers said as the vehicle sped off, Fulmer fired one round into the vehicle striking McMillian. The injuries were non-life threatening.

On Monday afternoon Deputy Smitherman noticed the car that matched the description of the one that fled from him the day before. Deputy Smitherman stopped the vehicle and said he found numerous items of evidence in the vehicle that detectives feel certain was used in the crime.

“Fortunately, the injuries sustained in the shooting Sunday were non-life threatening and the only person struck was the one there to purchase or take narcotics from Fulmer. This is a shooting that took place in the parking lot of an apartment complex. Kids play a few feet on a playground where the shooting took place, and people should not have to live in fear of being shot at their residence,“ Chief Erick Smitherman stated.

Tommie Fulmer was placed in the Chilton County Jail for Shooting into an occupied vehicle X3, Assault 1st, Attempt to commit a control substance crime. With a bond totaling $ 30,000 additionally he was out on bond for a separate Shooting into an occupied vehicle in March of 2021. The bonding agency came off his bond which means he will have to remake that bond as well.

Kevonte’ Robinson, David Threatt, and Juwan McMillian were all charged with Robbery 1st and Attempting to commit a controlled substance crime, each has a $65,000 bond respectively.

4 arrested in Clanton investigation (Clanton Police Dept.)

4 arrested in Clanton investigation (Clanton Police Dept.)

4 arrested in Clanton investigation (Clanton Police Dept.)

4 arrested in Clanton investigation (Clanton Police Dept.)

“Our Officers and Detectives are dedicated to make the City of Clanton a better place to live and crimes such as these will not be tolerated. Clanton Detective Division worked diligently to bring this case to a close.”

If you have problems in your neighborhood, you can message this page or call our office at 205-755-1194 - Lt. Cameron Bates.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.