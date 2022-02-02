LawCall
Woman arrested in deadly shooting of Birmingham man in December

Woman arrested in deadly shooting of Birmingham man
Woman arrested in deadly shooting of Birmingham man(Birmingham Police)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police have arrested a woman in the shooting death of a Birmingham man from December.

Police say 30-year-old Asia Askew was arrested in the shooting death of 37-year-old Franklin Winston. Winston was found dead after an altercation with Askew. Police believe this homicide is domestic in nature.

Askew is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

