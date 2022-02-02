Woman arrested in deadly shooting of Birmingham man in December

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police have arrested a woman in the shooting death of a Birmingham man from December.

Police say 30-year-old Asia Askew was arrested in the shooting death of 37-year-old Franklin Winston. Winston was found dead after an altercation with Askew. Police believe this homicide is domestic in nature.

Askew is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

