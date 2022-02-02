Two arrested after deadly shooting at Birmingham nightclub

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police announce they have made an arrest after one person was killed at a Birmingham nightclub in December.

Police say 37-year-old Tavarus Barnes of Marietta, Georgia, and 26-year-old Tyran Lee Walker of Birmingham were arrested for the murder of 35-year-old Jeremy Managan. Three others were injured in the shooting, and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Barnes and Walker have been charged with Murder and Assault. They have both since bonded out of the Jefferson County Jail.

