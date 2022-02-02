Tuscaloosa Council votes in favor of alcohol sales at Coleman Coliseum

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa’s City Council voted ‘yes’ on an application to serve alcohol at Coleman Coliseum at a meeting on Tuesday night.

Levy FoodService, the concession provider at Coleman, plans to sell beer, wine, and a hard seltzer at basketball games and gymnastics meets.

In order for alcohol sales to start, the state still needs to grant a liquor license to Levy FoodService. Tuscaloosa’s City Attorney believes that will happen quickly.

Levy Food Service said there is a plan in place to prevent any alcohol related issues, and all of its servers will go through a serve safe alcohol program to make sure that everyone serves responsibly.

“We do have a system in place, we’ll have some of our team watching to make sure everyone gets carded when buying alcohol. We are going to card everyone. We are partnered with the university who has police and some security folks so we can identify if someone gets their hands on alcohol that was purchased by someone else,” the representative said.

There are no plans to serve liquor at the Coliseum currently.

