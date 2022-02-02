Student volunteers assist with job skills training program through LIFT

TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - Here’s something you’ll want to hear about if you’re looking for work but need a little brush up on current technology.

Student volunteers with the University of Alabama’s Culverhouse LIFT program are ready to help you. If you need help with your iPhone, smartphone, or anything computer related, the LIFT program is probably for you - especially if you’re looking for work but don’t have access to classes to help you do just that.

The Learning Initiative and Financial Training Program, also known as LIFT, started in 2014. This is a job skills training program at its core. Registration is open now.

“Our classes are open to anyone. It’s for everyone to better understand how to use their iPhones, their tablets, to small business owners that might develop their skills and excel. We have a great professional development series just starting to help identify and secure jobs they’re hoping to get,” said Jessica Lloyd, an instructor with the LIFT program.

And perhaps the best part of the LIFT program - it’s free.

Click here for more information about the program.

And a phone number if you wish to speak to someone: Lisa McKinney at 205-928-8258

