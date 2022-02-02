Salvation Army Greater Birmingham Area Command to provide free ultrasound services to expectant mothers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Salvation Army Greater Birmingham Area Command Social Services Department is teaming up with Image Clear Ultrasound to provide free sonograms to expectant mothers at The Center of Hope.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, “poor pregnancy outcomes” has been identified as the third greatest health concern in Alabama, and babies born in Alabama are 25 percent more likely to be low birth weight than the average birth weight in the United States.

Phyllis Lewis, Director of Social Services, says, “This is a much-needed resource for many of the women who come to us for help. Not only are they seeking a safe place to stay, but many are also in need of services that will improve the health outcomes for themselves and their baby.”

The ultrasound services are free and conducted by a licensed sonographer inside a mobile unit. This unit can travel throughout the community to meet expectant mothers where they are.

For more information, please contact the Social Services Department at 205-328-2420 or click here.

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.