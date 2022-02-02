LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Salvation Army Greater Birmingham Area Command to provide free ultrasound services to expectant mothers

(KGNS)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Salvation Army Greater Birmingham Area Command Social Services Department is teaming up with Image Clear Ultrasound to provide free sonograms to expectant mothers at The Center of Hope.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, “poor pregnancy outcomes” has been identified as the third greatest health concern in Alabama, and babies born in Alabama are 25 percent more likely to be low birth weight than the average birth weight in the United States.

Phyllis Lewis, Director of Social Services, says, “This is a much-needed resource for many of the women who come to us for help. Not only are they seeking a safe place to stay, but many are also in need of services that will improve the health outcomes for themselves and their baby.”

The ultrasound services are free and conducted by a licensed sonographer inside a mobile unit. This unit can travel throughout the community to meet expectant mothers where they are.

For more information, please contact the Social Services Department at 205-328-2420 or click here.

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident investigation on I-459
Hoover Police investigate after body found on I-459N
Emily Atkins was last seen in Gardendale on January 24.
Gardendale PD: Missing woman found
Nicole Hall
Former intern at a West Alabama children’s center faces 2 serious charges
Woman has life-threatening injuries after someone shot into Birmingham home
John Peyton Scott III is accused of killing two people in Helena.
VIDEO: Man charged with killing 2 people in Helena transported to Shelby County Jail

Latest News

Birmingham Bill.
Birmingham Bill still sleeping: No Groundhog Day event at B’ham Zoo
Alabama State University
Alabama, home to the most Historically Black Colleges and Universities
Thompson HS boys' basketball takes on Helena on the hardwood on a special night for autism...
Thompson HS autistic student has a new role: From team manager to basketball player
Brookside Town Hall
Brookside announces intended Police Department reforms