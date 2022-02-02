LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Parkland school shooter’s penalty trial delayed again

FILE - Law enforcement officers block off the entrance to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School...
FILE - Law enforcement officers block off the entrance to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 15, 2018, in Parkland, Fla., following a deadly shooting at the school.(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The penalty trial of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz will be delayed until April.

Prosecutors told the judge Wednesday that they needed more time to interview mental health experts who are expected to testify on Cruz’s behalf.

Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer on Wednesday reluctantly moved the start of jury selection from Feb. 21 until April.

That will be almost four years and two months after the Feb. 14, 2018, shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland that left 17 dead.

The trial originally was expected to begin in 2020, but it has been delayed numerous times because of the coronavirus pandemic and other issues.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident investigation on I-459
Hoover Police investigate after body found on I-459N
Emily Atkins was last seen in Gardendale on January 24.
Gardendale PD: Missing woman found
Nicole Hall
Former intern at a West Alabama children’s center faces 2 serious charges
Woman has life-threatening injuries after someone shot into Birmingham home
John Peyton Scott III is accused of killing two people in Helena.
VIDEO: Man charged with killing 2 people in Helena transported to Shelby County Jail

Latest News

Judy Snead was a city girl who had ambitions to move to an even bigger city, but when she and...
Down on the Farm
The suspect, 27-year-old Alexander Wyatt Campbell, was being held without bond on two counts of...
Ex-student is arraigned in shooting of two campus officers
Sen. Tuberville joins push to permanently adopt Daylight Saving Time
FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2019 file photo, CNN chief executive Jeff Zucker attends the 13th annual...
CNN’s Zucker resigns after relationship with co-worker
A street sign warns drivers of ice prevention operations on highways ahead of winter weather in...
Winter storm packing snow, freezing rain moves across US