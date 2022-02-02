LawCall
New details released in Hoover woman’s murder

(Pilkington's family)
By Jonathan Hardison
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re getting new insights from new court documents filed Wednesday into how Madison Pilkington died inside her Hoover apartment.

In a deposition filed with the court, investigators say Madison’s family last had contact with the 25 year old when she texted with her mom on Wednesday afternoon, January 26th. When she didn’t show up for work Thursday or Friday, her family became concerned and her mom and stepdad went to her apartment in Hoover early Saturday morning.

Investigators say Madison’s stepdad used a key she had given them to enter the apartment and when he moved a pile of blankets on the couch, he found her bruised body and a white grocery bag covering her head.

Her stepdad told investigators, he walked out of the apartment as soon as he found her and called police, who showed up minutes later to find her body and a trail of blood inside the apartment.

In the deposition, Hoover investigators say they found a bedroom door kicked in, a broken bedside table, and an unloaded gun next to the bed. Police also found the bedding had been stripped off the mattress and put into garbage bags that were sitting by the door. Officers found a trail of smeared blood on the hall floor and say there was evidence someone had tried to clean up the blood.

When Madison’s mom told investigators she had a man named Cortez living with her, they found packages at the apartment with Cortez Warren’s name on them, and they began looking for him... a search that ended with a pursuit along I-65 Saturday afternoon.

Cortez Lenarde Warren
Cortez Lenarde Warren(Hoover Police Dept.)

Cortez now faces murder and tampering with physical evidence charges, as well as a possession of marijuana charge because of what officers say they found in his car when they arrested him.

