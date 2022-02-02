National Signing Day around Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s the first Wednesday in February, meaning it’s National Signing Day.

Dozens from around Birmingham signed the dotted sign to make their college choice official.

Starting in Hueytown, DeAndre Coleman signed with Coastal Carolina. Jaden Thomas signed with JSU.

The WR is excited to play on the teal field at Coastal. He added it feels like home. Thomas will join the defensive side of the ball for the Gamecocks. Thomas added he’s happy to play just up the road in Jacksonville.

Hoover was a happening place on signing day. Twenty-five athletes from 10 sports signed in front of a packed gym.

Rya McKinnon, who’s coach calls arguably the greatest volleyball player the state has seen, signed with Howard.

Jackson-Olin had five athletes sign Wednesday. Amarion Brown and Malek Lowe will attend Georgia Military Institute.

Cason Jones will play football at Highland Community College.

RawKwon Goldthwaite is staying in state at UNA.

Lastly, Cornelius Jennings will play for Faulkner University.

