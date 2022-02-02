LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

A multi-vehicle wreck on I-20/59 EB before Arkadelphia causing delays

By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 6:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A multi-vehicle wreck on I-20/59 just before Arkadelphia is causing delays this morning.

The crash occurred around 6 a.m. this morning. Officials are on the scene.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident investigation on I-459
Hoover Police investigate after body found on I-459N
Emily Atkins was last seen in Gardendale on January 24.
Gardendale PD: Missing woman found
Nicole Hall
Former intern at a West Alabama children’s center faces 2 serious charges
John Peyton Scott III is accused of killing two people in Helena.
VIDEO: Man charged with killing 2 people in Helena transported to Shelby County Jail
Woman has life-threatening injuries after someone shot into Birmingham home

Latest News

Multi-vehicle wreck on I-20/59 EB before Arkadelphia causing delays
Multi-vehicle wreck on I-20/59 EB before Arkadelphia causing delays
Pedestrian struck and killed by truck in Tuscaloosa County
Dump truck on fire on I-459 SB
Dump truck catches fire, causes heavy delays on I-459 NB near Liberty Park
First Alert Traffic
Major crash causing delays on I-459NB just before I-65