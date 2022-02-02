A multi-vehicle wreck on I-20/59 EB before Arkadelphia causing delays

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A multi-vehicle wreck on I-20/59 just before Arkadelphia is causing delays this morning.

The crash occurred around 6 a.m. this morning. Officials are on the scene.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area.

