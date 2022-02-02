LawCall
MPD: Father of missing newborn charged, evidence suggests the baby is deceased

By Parker King
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Wednesday became April Campbell’s nightmare.

Her daughter, 27-year-old Danielle Hoyle, was found by police near her car, shot to death, in Whitehaven.

Campbell’s granddaughter, Kennedy Hoyle, only two-days-old, was supposed to be in the back seat but was missing.

A statewide amber alert was issued by TBI for Kennedy, and now a massive search effort is underway to find her.

“I just want my grandbaby. That’s all I want,” Campbell said.

While the child has not been found, MPD said in a tween Wednesday afternoon that evidence suggests she is deceased. MPD also said that the father, Brandon Isabelle, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder for both Kennedy and Danielle Hoyle.

We spoke with Campbell outside of a police scene on Mud Island.

The scene was one of several investigation efforts across the city, and Campbell had been making her rounds to find out what information she could.

“I’m going to let them do their investigation, but if I’m saying ‘I want to help,’ I should be able to help,” Campbell said. “That’s my baby. That’s my grandbaby.”

Memphis Police would not give specific details on the investigation but confirmed a man who is known to the Hoyles was detained on Wednesday.

Regardless of who committed both the murder and kidnapping, Campbell is left perplexed by their actions.

“Why would somebody want to hurt a baby? She is precious. She didn’t do anything to you,” Campbell said, fighting back tears. “Y’all could have taken her to a fire department, a police station, dropped her off on somebody’s porch. I’m just praying that she ain’t hurt.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, Kennedy Hoyle has not been found.

“I only held my baby for 10 minutes, and I haven’t seen her since,” Campbell said. “(Kennedy’s) sister wants her to come home and keeps calling asking where she is. I can’t tell her.”

Anyone with information on Kennedy Hoyle’s whereabouts is asked to call Memphis Police at at 901-545-2677 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

