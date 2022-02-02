Midfield man killed in crash

MIDFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - A Midfield man died in a crash on Tuesday evening.

The victim has been identified as Joseph Holloman. He was 64.

Authorities say Holloman died when the 2000 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving left the road, hit a tree and overturned.

Holloman was not wearing his seat belt and died on the scene.

The crash happened on Interstate 59 near the 119 mile marker, one mile from Midfield.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate the crash.

