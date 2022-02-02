Magic City Acceptance Academy accepting applications for next school year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Magic City Acceptance Academy is now accepting applications for the next school year.

MCAA is a free public charter school focused on giving LGBTQ students and their allies a safe place to learn.

The applications are for students Grade 6 through 12.

MCAA said its purpose is to engage students who have dropped out, are experiencing bullying, or not thriving in traditional schools.

“Education is, of course, the reason for the school to exist. And we do have a huge push for a rigorous academia,” said MCAA Art Teacher and Marketing Enrollment Coordinator, Rachel Benoit. “But we also care about the whole student. Whether that be mental, physical, whatever they’re going through, we want to be able to provide the resources, support, and respect for the entire student.”

Applications will stay open until March 15th.

