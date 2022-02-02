First Alert for scattered showers on Groundhog Day

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Groundhog Day! Today is a good idea to grab the umbrella and the rain jacket. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing showers moving across Central Alabama this morning. Most of the rain is light, but it could slow down your morning commute. Bulk of the rain is located across east Mississippi and west Alabama and is moving off to the north-northeast. Plan for wet roadways today, so be extra cautious while driving. Temperatures this morning are significantly warmer thanks to cloud cover and southerly winds. Most of us are in the 50s. It’s a little breezy today too. We are seeing southeast winds around 10-15 mph. We will continue to see breezy conditions today from the southeast at 10-20 mph with gusts near 25 mph. Plan for scattered showers this morning. We could see a break from the rain during the late morning and early afternoon hours, but models hint at another surge of moisture spreading into Central Alabama by this evening. Rain chance today is up to 70%. Plan for a cloudy sky today with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Flood Watch: The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for all of Central Alabama. It begins at 6 AM Thursday and is set to expire at 9 AM Friday. A flood watch means that flooding will be possible around rivers, streams, creeks, low-lying, and flood-prone areas. Rainfall totals could add up around 2-4 inches across Central Alabama. The higher totals will likely occur in west-northwest Alabama.

Next Big Thing: The next big thing is the arrival of a strong cold front tomorrow evening. We could start tomorrow morning off with scattered showers with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. We could see a break in the rain during the late morning and early afternoon hours. With southwesterly winds in place, temperatures could climb into the upper 60s with some spots in the lower 70s tomorrow. The main line of showers and thunderstorms are forecast to move into west Alabama after 1 PM. The main threat tomorrow afternoon and evening will be heavy rainfall, but we can’t rule out a few strong or isolated severe storms for Sumter, Greene, Hale, Bibb, Chilton, Tuscaloosa, Pickens, Jefferson, and Shelby counties. Main threat will be strong winds and possibly small hail. Tornado threat looks very low with this event, but it isn’t zero. Plan for heavy rain Thursday afternoon and evening that will result in poor visibility on the roads. Evening commute tomorrow could be rough. The heavy rainfall will move through tomorrow evening/night with temperatures dropping into the 40s and 30s by Friday morning.

Chilly Friday: Behind the cold front, we will likely see breezy and chilly conditions across Central Alabama. Parts of northwest Alabama will likely drop into the mid 30s Friday morning with areas southeast of Birmingham in the low to mid 40s. Showers will be possible during the morning hours, but we should begin to dry out by Friday afternoon. We will need to watch Marion, Lamar, Fayette, and Winston counties Friday morning for the small chance for some sleet/freezing rain as cold air moves in with possible lingering showers. The threat for icy conditions appears very low. If anything changes, we will let you know. Cloud cover will likely stay with us Friday, which means temperatures won’t warm up a lot. Plan for high temperatures to only climb into the low to mid 40s Friday afternoon with breezy northerly winds at 10-20 mph. Parts of northwest Alabama could stay in the mid to upper 30s Friday afternoon.

Freezing Temperatures Possible Saturday: We will likely see cloud cover decrease a little Friday night into Saturday morning. Plan for temperatures to drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Models are having a difficult time determining if we’ll see any rain this weekend. Both models are hinting at a drier solution, but we will have to watch for any surges of moisture developing in the Gulf and spreading to the northeast. We’ll hold on to a small rain chance mainly for east Alabama Saturday evening, Saturday night, and Sunday morning. Most of us will likely remain dry. Highs Saturday are forecast to warm near 50°F. Sunday may end up a few degrees warmer with highs in the mid 50s.

Next Week’s Weather Pattern: Next week is shaping up to be quiet. We are forecasting sunny weather for the first half of next week. Temperatures are likely to cool into the 20s and 30s for lows. Highs next week will be closer to average in the 50s. I don’t see any signs of extremely cold or warm temperatures over the next seven days.

