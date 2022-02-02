Down on the Farm

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Judy Snead was a city girl who had ambitions to move to an even bigger city, but when she and her husband moved to rural Cullman county a few years ago, something happened. Actually, a lot has happened since then, but we’ll let Judy tell the story.

“My dream my entire life was to dance. I wanted to dance, on Broadway was my dream. Never was it to live in the country. First, I even thought, ‘Is this a mid-life crisis? Is this what they call like I should have got a Corvette?’ Instead, I got a farm.”

Judy Snead was a city girl who had ambitions to move to an even bigger city, but when she and her husband moved to rural Cullman county a few years ago, something happened. Actually, a lot has happened since then, but we’ll let Judy tell the story. (WBRC)

“We moved here three years ago and there was a chicken coop here and my husband and I are total opposites and of course, he looks at me and says, ‘Let’s get chickens.’ I’m like ‘For what?’ And he said, ‘Fresh farm eggs.’ I’m like, ‘My eggs come from Publix!’ "

Judy Snead was a city girl who had ambitions to move to an even bigger city, but when she and her husband moved to rural Cullman county a few years ago, something happened. Actually, a lot has happened since then, but we’ll let Judy tell the story. (WBRC)

Judy laughs, “I took him up on it and I got chickens. I fell in love! From that point it just kept going and then one day I walked out here, and I was like, ‘What have I done?’ There are animals everywhere. People started saying, ‘Can I come to your farm?’ Home schools started coming and public schools started coming and I was getting blessed left and right.”

Judy Snead was a city girl who had ambitions to move to an even bigger city, but when she and her husband moved to rural Cullman county a few years ago, something happened. Actually, a lot has happened since then, but we’ll let Judy tell the story. (WBRC)

The list of people taking notice kept growing. “Deitra Deal wrote my book on Snead’s Farmhouse because I felt like a had a story to tell, and basically with this book it is kind of a children’s book and I found adults like it, too.”

Judy Snead was a city girl who had ambitions to move to an even bigger city, but when she and her husband moved to rural Cullman county a few years ago, something happened. Actually, a lot has happened since then, but we’ll let Judy tell the story. (WBRC)

The book, which you can buy online or directly from Judy, gives you an idea of what’s going on here, but Judy wants you to come visit, “I’m a 501c3. I’m a non-profit organization. Any donations that are made to my farm are tax deductible and every dime that I get goes back into my farm. I really want to grow and educate more, and I need people’s help to do this.”

Judy Snead was a city girl who had ambitions to move to an even bigger city, but when she and her husband moved to rural Cullman county a few years ago, something happened. Actually, a lot has happened since then, but we’ll let Judy tell the story. (WBRC)

“This is just something I never even dreamed of. I never even imagined and allowing God to work in your life. It’s amazing what happens. "

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.