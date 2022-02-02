Down on the Farm

LawCall
Judy Snead was a city girl who had ambitions to move to an even bigger city, but when she and...
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Judy Snead was a city girl who had ambitions to move to an even bigger city, but when she and her husband moved to rural Cullman county a few years ago, something happened. Actually, a lot has happened since then, but we’ll let Judy tell the story.

“My dream my entire life was to dance. I wanted to dance, on Broadway was my dream. Never was it to live in the country.  First, I even thought, ‘Is this a mid-life crisis? Is this what they call like I should have got a Corvette?’ Instead, I got a farm.”

“We moved here three years ago and there was a chicken coop here and my husband and I are total opposites and of course, he looks at me and says, ‘Let’s get chickens.’ I’m like ‘For what?’ And he said, ‘Fresh farm eggs.’ I’m like, ‘My eggs come from Publix!’ "

Judy laughs, “I took him up on it and I got chickens. I fell in love! From that point it just kept going and then one day I walked out here, and I was like, ‘What have I done?’ There are animals everywhere. People started saying, ‘Can I come to your farm?’ Home schools started coming and public schools started coming and I was getting blessed left and right.”

The list of people taking notice kept growing. “Deitra Deal wrote my book on Snead’s Farmhouse because I felt like a had a story to tell, and basically with this book it is kind of a children’s book and I found adults like it, too.”

The book, which you can buy online or directly from Judy, gives you an idea of what’s going on here, but Judy wants you to come visit, “I’m a 501c3. I’m a non-profit organization. Any donations that are made to my farm are tax deductible and every dime that I get goes back into my farm. I really want to grow and educate more, and I need people’s help to do this.”

“This is just something I never even dreamed of. I never even imagined and allowing God to work in your life. It’s amazing what happens. "

