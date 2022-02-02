Carbon Hill mayor resigns; cites issues with city council in letter

CARBON HILL, Ala. (WBRC) - Carbon Hill Mayor April Kennedy-Herron has resigned.

In a letter on her Facebook page, Herron says, “It is with great sadness and disappointment that I am submitting my resignation as mayor. It is clear that members of this council will continue to undermine any decision I make, disparage my name, and make every step of trying to improve this city impossible. This has no bearing on any city employees. We are blessed to have some of the best people we could ask for, working for this town.”

Herron goes on to list other reasons for stepping down. “I will not have my family name and my reputation ruined because of unknown grievances. I should not be in fight or flight mode in every meeting or conversation with certain members. I hold every meeting open and transparent about everything we do and where every cent is spent.”

You can read Herron’s resignation letter below:

Former Mayor Mark Chambers submitted his letter of resignation to the city clerk in June of 2020.

Herron was elected to the council in 2017. She was appointed mayor after Chambers resigned.

