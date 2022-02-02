LawCall
Brookside announces police reform in the face of explosive allegations

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 8:39 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BROOKSIDE, Ala. (WBRC) - Allegations of aggressive policing and racial profiling are flying around the town of Brookside.

The city released this statement early on Tuesday morning:

The town's latest release came out early February 1st.
The town's latest release came out early February 1st.(WBRC)

The city now announcing several steps to reform the police department. On top of the third party audit, the town has retained a former Jefferson County judge to conduct an independent investigation into allegations of racial profiling.

All Brookside police cars will now be clearly marked and court has been suspended this Thursday and next Thursday.

Even with the list of reforms now coming out, residents like Richard Rametta are coming forward with their claims and seeking change.

“The first one I was pulled over because I had an outstanding warrant and to my knowledge, I had no outstanding warrant. When I got to the station there was a female officer who said the same thing. I had no existing warrant and the arresting officer said ‘yes he does’ and they locked me up anyways,” said Richard Rametta.

One of the signs welcoming individuals to Brookside is now just an indictment of how several frustrated drivers and residents view the town. With someone vandalizing the “B” in Brookside to a “K”. One state leader calling the town “Booby Trap Brookside.” With all the emotions surrounding the developing story, Tuesday’s town hall meeting is expected to draw a large crowd.

“I am not even in the city of Birmingham and I am going to make my way to Brookside village, an hour drive from where I am now, to get there because I know the stories are there. I know the truth is there and people are afraid. I thank God that everyone has this opportunity now to be seen,” said former Brookside resident Octavia Messer.

That town hall is scheduled for Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Training Facility in Fultondale.

