Birmingham PD searching for missing man

Leslie Bell
Leslie Bell(Birmingham Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 5:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police have issued a critical missing person alert for a 92-year-old man.

Leslie Bell was last seen February 1 leaving his home in the 7100 block of 3rd Ave S around 3 p.m. in his car, a white 2005 Lexus SUV RX330 with the AL tag TFK961. He has not returned or contacted his family since.

Mr. Bell is about 6′0″ and weighs around 200 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to all the Birmingham police department.

