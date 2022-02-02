LawCall
Birmingham Bill still sleeping: No Groundhog Day event at B’ham Zoo

Birmingham Bill.
Birmingham Bill.(Source: Birmingham Zoo)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Zoo will not be having a Groundhog Day event because their groundhog is still sleeping.

The zoo says it is best for his health to let him sleep until he wakes up naturally.

“His name is Jamie Bill (or Birmingham Bill), and we let him decide if he would like to wake up for Groundhog Day or not. Right now, he is still hibernating, so it is best for his system to continue to do so until he wakes up naturally,” his caretakers said.

“Groundhogs sometimes appear around Feb. 2 to look for a mate, which is why they were used for weather predictions. Then they go back to sleep until around March. But it isn’t guaranteed that every individual will wake up that day. All different types of animals are used all around the world for weather predictions. Even here at the zoo, we have used different animals, such as an opossum and owl for Groundhog Day during years that Jamie Bill was still asleep,” said Rebekah Lane, Zoo Manager in Ambassador Animals.

Get that beauty sleep, Birmingham Bill!

