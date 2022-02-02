Attention Valentine’s Day shoppers: Order flowers now & prepare to be flexible

BIRMINGHAM, Ala, Valentines Day is one of the busiest for the flower industry, but if you are planning to buy a bouquet this year, be prepared to pay a little more.

“Every single product that we use has had an increase in price. We try to absorb that as much as possible but sometimes it does run over to the consumer,” says Christine Long. She is the lead florist at Wild Things in Homewood.

But she also has some advice.

“Its really important to trust your florist. The more you trust us and the more creativity you allow us to have everything is going to be more beautiful,” says Long. “We can work within any budget if you give us a budget we are going to make something beautiful as long as you allow us the creativity we will make it exactly how your recipient would want it.”

Order Valentine's Flowers early (Shilo Groover, WBRC)

The pandemic caused a myriad of issues for the flower industry.

Large flower farmers were hit hard during the global shutdowns.

“When it first happened and everything shut down people were afraid everything was going to collapse and no one planted what they normally would, but when people still wanted flowers they were behind,” explains flower farmer Allison Creel of Blue Rooster Farms.

There was also a volcanic eruption in South America that caused changes to weather patterns which impacted flower famers.

“There was a while there where you couldn’t even get roses,” says Creel.

“The flower farms shut down because of the pandemic and it’s been a chain effect. It’s been difficult to get some things but we still have beautiful things for everybody,” says Long.

While some of the flower supply chain problems are starting to smooth out, there are still shipping struggles. Things like seeds being delayed for months or shipping costs that have tripled.

Long says if you are willing to be creative they can make an arrangement that is sure to make your loved one happy.

“If you aren’t super specific about what you want we will be able to make something beautiful within your budget,” says Long.

Another trick is to place your order early. The closer it gets to Valentine’s Day, the higher the cost will be.

