Angry, frustrated residents voice concerns about the Brookside Police Department

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - We heard a lot of alarming complaints. People are angry and more than frustrated with the Brookside police department. One man said residents don’t want just resignations, they want people going to jail.

Dozens of people sharing their stories about encounters with Brookside officers during an emergency town hall in Fultondale hosted by State Representative Juandalynn Givan and Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway.

Numerous people said BPD writes tickets outside of its jurisdiction. Others claim Brookside manufactured charges against them among other alarming allegations.

A former Birmingham police officer said he was pulled out of a car as the passenger. He says the officers did not have name tags or badges and when he went to ask their names, here is what they allegedly told him.

“I asked them for a supervisor, and I got addressed by the Men in Black. Because when I asked their names, they told me they was Agent J and Agent K,” the former officer said.

“When I went to pay for the ticket in Brookside, they charged me $270 for that ticket. My wife had called Birmingham and they said it was a $45 ticket,” another man said.

“We are going to make sure every individual that got their money taken, we are going to make sure that you get your money back,” another resident told the crowd.

Sheriff Pettway says the police jurisdiction signs outside of Brookside will be taken down by the end of the week.

Representative Givan says there were people in the meeting from various state departments taking notes. She also says Brookside police is under investigation by the attorney general’s office. The AG’s office would not confirm or deny that investigation to WBRC.

Givan says all complaints from the meeting will be sent to the AG’s office.

Givan also tells us 500 cars were towed in one year in Brookside. She’s looking into that issue as well.

