Amber Alert issued for 2-day-old baby girl reported missing in Memphis, mother found fatally shot

Have you seen this baby?
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 5:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A statewide Amber Alert is in effect for a 2-day-old baby girl from Memphis whose mother was fatally shot Tuesday night in Whitehaven, according to police.

Memphis police along with other local and state law enforcement agencies are searching Mud Island in connection to Kennedy Hoyle’s disappearance. Our crew on the scene tells us Island Drive is blocked off and there are boats and a helicopter in the area.

Investigators also have a man connected to the case detained. They say he is known to the victims but his identity has not been released.

Several family members are also on the scene.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Kennedy was last seen near Sedgwick Drive and Levi Road in Whitehaven with her mother. Family confirms the mother is 27-year-old Danielle Hoyle.

Memphis Police Department released information Wednesday morning detailing a shooting in the same location the pair was last seen. An abandoned vehicle was found around 11:15 p.m. and after a search, Hoyle was found shot to death.

Two-day-old Kennedy was not at the scene.

MPD issued a City Watch for the infant early Wednesday morning with TBI launching an Amber Alert hours later.

AMBER ALERT: 2-day-old Kennedy Hoyle
AMBER ALERT: 2-day-old Kennedy Hoyle(Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

If you have any information on this case, call MPD at 901-545-2677 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

