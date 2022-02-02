LawCall
All bottled up! Soft Drinks in the Magic City newest exhibit at Vulcan

By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There’s something poppin’ at Vulcan Park and Museum. Birmingham Bottling: Soft Drinks in the Magic City is the latest exhibit to the park.

If you have a thirst for learning the Magic City’s soda history amid Vulcan’s collection of memorabilia and vintage soda bottles, then this is the place for you.

Bottles of Ala-Cola, Cafa-Cola, Cola-Nip, Fan-Taz, Glee-Cola, My-Cola, Nifty-Cola, Rye-Ola, or Wiseola may have fizzed out, but you’ll learn about about these bygone drinks during your visit and learn why Birmingham led the nation in soft drink brands.

The exhibit runs from now until January 2023 so you have plenty of time. It’s located in the Linn-Henley Gallery inside Vulcan Center and the price is included with your admission.

In addition to the exhibit there are some special programs:

February 8 at 6 p.m. - Facebook Live chat with author and collector Dennis Smith

May 14 at 10 a.m. - Bottles and Bottling Memorabilia Meet-up

In April you can come out and design your own soft drink. Soft Drink Science collaborates with industry experts to flavor, mix and brand your own carbonated beverage.

Vulcan Center is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

