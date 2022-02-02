Alabama Football’s recruiting class complete

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama added one tight end Wednesday to complete their 2022 recruiting class.

University of Alabama football announced the addition of tight end Danny Lewis, who decommitted from LSU.

Asked about a social media post showing Danny Lewis dancing with LSU coach Brian Kelly, Coach Nick Saban said, “You know I like to dance too, so I like to line dance, umm you know do the Cupid Shuffle or whatever they call it, and you know all that stuff. I usually do in the house, you know at our recruiting parties on Saturday night. You know some of it ends up on YouTube.”

Saban went on to say there are a lot of ways to recruit and skin a cat and it’s not for him to judge anybody in terms of what they do.

Lewis now joins 23 signees from the Early Signing Period in December. They come from 10 states, including Alabama (7), Georgia (4), Florida (3), Louisiana (3), Mississippi (1), New Jersey (1), Ohio (1), Tennessee (1), Texas (1), Virginia (1), while one resides from Canada.

Here are some quick facts about the 24 players in the 2022 recruiting class:

Seven of the signees are five-star prospects (Jeremiah Alexander, Aaron Anderson, Tyler Booker, Jihaad Campbell, Shazz Preston, Elijah Pritchett and Ty Simpson) and 17 of the players are four-star athletes by at least one of the following: 247Sports, 247Composite, On3, On3 Consensus, Rivals.com and/or ESPN.com

Twenty-one players in the Top247: Jeremiah Alexander, Aaron Anderson, Isaiah Bond, Tyler Booker, Elijah Brown, Jihaad Campbell, Trequon Fegans, Isaiah Hastings, Emmanuel Henderson, Antonio Kite, Kendrick Law, Earl Little Jr., Jamarion Miller, Shawn Murphy, Amari Niblack, Jaheim Oatis, Khurtiss Perry, Kobe Prentice, Shazz Preston, Elijah Pritchett, Ty Simpson

Twenty-one players were listed on the Rivals250: Jeremiah Alexander, Aaron Anderson, Isaiah Bond, Tyler Booker, Elijah Brown, Jihaad Campbell, Trequon Fegans, Isaiah Hastings, Emmanuel Henderson, Antonio Kite, Kendrick Law, Earl Little Jr., Jamarion Miller, Shawn Murphy, Amari Niblack, Jaheim Oatis, Khurtiss Perry, Kobe Prentice, Shazz Preston, Elijah Pritchett and Ty Simpson

Nineteen newcomers were ranked in the ESPN300: Jeremiah Alexander, Aaron Anderson, Isaiah Bond, Tyler Booker, Jihaad Campbell, Trequon Fegans, Emmanuel Henderson, Antonio Kite, Kendrick Law, Earl Little Jr., Jamarion Miller, Shawn Murphy, Amari Niblack, Jahiem Oatis, Khurtiss Perry, Kobe Prentice, Shazz Preston, Elijah Pritchett and Ty Simpson

2021-22 Alabama Football Recruiting Roster

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown/Previous School

Jeremiah Alexander LB 6-2 258 Alabaster, Ala./Thompson

Aaron Anderson WR 5-9 184 New Orleans, La./Edna Karr

Isaiah Bond WR 5-11 175 Buford, Ga./Buford

Tyler Booker OL 6-5 332 New Haven, Conn./IMG Academy

Elijah Brown TE 6-5 238 Dayton, Ohio/Wayne

Jihaad Campbell LB 6-3 225 Erial, N.J./IMG Academy

Trequon Fegans DB 6-2 185 Alabaster, Ala./Thompson

Isaiah Hastings DL 6-4 290 Toronto, Canada/Clearwater Academy International (Fla.)

Emmanuel Henderson RB 6-1 185 Hartford, Ala./Geneva County

Antonio Kite DB 6-1 180 Anniston, Ala./Anniston

Kendrick Law WR 5-11 193 Shreveport, La./Captain Shreve

Danny Lewis TE 6-4 255 New Iberia, La./Westgate

Earl Little Jr. DB 6-1 180 Fort Lauderdale, Fla./American Heritage

Jamarion Miller RB 5-10 201 Tyler, Texas/Tyler Legacy

Shawn Murphy LB 6-2 224 Manassas, Va./Unity Reed

Amari NiBlack ATH 6-4 225 Clearwater, Fla./Lakewood

Jaheim Oatis DL 6-5 370 Columbia, Miss./Columbia

Khurtiss Perry DL 6-2 264 Pike Road, Ala./Pike Road

Jake Pope DB 6-1 190 Buford, Ga./Buford

Kobe Prentice WR 5-10 171 Calera, Ala./Calera

Shazz Preston WR 6-0 190 Saint James, La./Saint James

Elijah Pritchett OL 6-6 300 Columbus, Ga./Carver

Dayne Shor OL 6-5 308 Alpharetta, Ga./Denmark

Ty Simpson QB 6-2 198 Martin, Tenn./Westview

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.