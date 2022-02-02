LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Alabama A&M officials say the university received bomb threats

Source: WAFF
Source: WAFF(Source: WAFF)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORMAL, Ala. (WAFF) - Over the past few days, it has been reported that many historically black colleges and universities across the United States have received bomb threats.

Alabama A&M University announced on Wednesday that it has also been one of those HBCUs to receive a bomb threat.

According to the university, the threat was received at 2:30 a.m. on Monday morning. However, the university said that in collaboration with the Huntsville Police Department and the FBI, an “all clear” designation was announced before classes began.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New details released in Hoover woman’s murder
Accident investigation on I-459
Hoover Police investigate after body found on I-459N
MPD: Father of missing newborn charged, evidence suggests the baby is deceased
MPD: Father of missing newborn charged, evidence suggests the baby is deceased
Investigators recovered drugs, firearms, vehicles and more in bust
Drugs, firearms, vehicles and TVs recovered in big bust
Jarren McKay Allen
Blue Alert: Man wanted in connection to injury of Opelika Police officer

Latest News

Legislation doing away with those permits passed through an Alabama Senate committee today, and...
Permitless carry bill moves through Senate committee
The policing controversy in Brookside may have you asking what are your rights during a traffic...
What are your rights if pulled over by police?
Talladega man falls off ladder; long road to recovery
Talladega man recovering after falling off ladder
A lawsuit filed by the Black Creek Station Subdivision alleges that Rouland Management Services...
Jefferson County HOA sues management company and bank
Crews in Birmingham working hazmat situation
Crews in Birmingham working hazmat situation