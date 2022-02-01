LawCall
Woman has life-threatening injuries after someone shot into Birmingham home

By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police officers are looking for the person who shot into a home early Monday morning leaving a woman with life-threatening injuries.

Officers said at approximately 1:40 a.m., West Precinct officers were called to the 3900 block of Todd Avenue Southwest on report of a shooting into an occupied dwelling.


Officers arrived on the scene and found a woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Birmingham Fire and Rescue personnel took the woman to UAB Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The preliminary investigation reveals someone fired into the home and took off.

There are no suspects in custody.

