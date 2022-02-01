Univ. of Alabama kicking off Books for the Black Belt campaign

TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - You have a chance to make a difference for thousands of children in the 13 counties that make up the Black Belt in Alabama as the 16th annual Books for the Alabama Black Belt Campaign kicks off through the University of Alabama.

The group wants to collect a lot of books. It’s an ambitious goal - 30,000 books for students in elementary and high schools in the Black Belt.

The campaign runs the entire month of February. The idea behind it is to encourage children to read and to learn the joy of reading.

Sally Brown says they’re looking for novels, non-fiction and fiction - as long as it’s all in good taste.

“The love of reading and to give back to the communities that we are here to help. I mean, that’s our whole mission to work with communities all over this state, work with a lot of disadvantaged communities to help inspire a love of reading,” said Sally Brown, Administrative Coordinator for the University of Alabama Center for Economic Development.

UACED will accept donations of new or gently used classic and award-winning books frequently found on school reading lists for K-12 children until Feb. 25.

Donors can bring books to donation boxes on campus in Honors Hall, Oliver-Barnard Hall, the Reese Phifer Hall rotunda, Tuomey Hall, and the Student Government Association office.

For more information about the book campaign, click here.

If you have additional questions, you can contact Sally Brown at (205) 348-8344 or email her at sally.brown@ua.edu.

