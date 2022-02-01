LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Univ. of Alabama kicking off Books for the Black Belt campaign

Program runs through February with a goal of collecting 30,000 books for students
By Bryan Henry
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 8:00 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - You have a chance to make a difference for thousands of children in the 13 counties that make up the Black Belt in Alabama as the 16th annual Books for the Alabama Black Belt Campaign kicks off through the University of Alabama.

The group wants to collect a lot of books. It’s an ambitious goal - 30,000 books for students in elementary and high schools in the Black Belt.

The campaign runs the entire month of February. The idea behind it is to encourage children to read and to learn the joy of reading.

Sally Brown says they’re looking for novels, non-fiction and fiction - as long as it’s all in good taste.

“The love of reading and to give back to the communities that we are here to help. I mean, that’s our whole mission to work with communities all over this state, work with a lot of disadvantaged communities to help inspire a love of reading,” said Sally Brown, Administrative Coordinator for the University of Alabama Center for Economic Development.

UACED will accept donations of new or gently used classic and award-winning books frequently found on school reading lists for K-12 children until Feb. 25.

Donors can bring books to donation boxes on campus in Honors Hall, Oliver-Barnard Hall, the Reese Phifer Hall rotunda, Tuomey Hall, and the Student Government Association office.

For more information about the book campaign, click here.

If you have additional questions, you can contact Sally Brown at (205) 348-8344 or email her at sally.brown@ua.edu.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hoover PD says 25-year-old Madison Shea Pilkington was killed Saturday morning, January 29, 2022.
Police identify Hoover homicide victim, suspect charged
Noel Garcia Esquivel, 28 of Montevallo and Abraham Pena Perez 27 of Alabaster.
3 bodies found burned in car in Chilton Co. identified, suspects arrested
Emily Atkins was last seen in Gardendale on January 24.
Gardendale PD looking for missing woman
Sheriff’s office investigators say a BMW driven by a 17-year-old male was speeding when the...
Teen suspected of causing car crash that killed 6
Chad Carswell needs a kidney transplant, but he says he would rather die than get the COVID...
Man ‘willing to die’ rather than get COVID vaccine for transplant

Latest News

New Acting Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond
Birmingham mayor searching for next police chief
Fudge at Galley and Garden
Tasty hobby turns into menu item at Galley and Garden
Birmingham restaurateur getting creative with fudge
Birmingham restaurateur getting creative with fudge
Pedestrian struck and killed by truck in Tuscaloosa County