Sunisa Lee named SEC Freshman of the Week

By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - Freshman Sunisa Lee of the No. 6 Auburn gymnastics team was named SEC Freshman of the Week, the Southeastern Conference announced Tuesday.

Lee guided the Tigers to a win over rival No. 9 Alabama at home with a season-high 197.525. That score marked the second highest in program history. In her all-around debut, Lee won the title with a 39.700. That score marked the second highest in the SEC this season and was the third highest all-around total in program history.

Lee kicked off the meet with her first career appearance on vault, scoring a 9.875 to come in second.

Auburn returns to action Saturday, Feb. 5, with another top 10 match up as the squad travels to No. 8 LSU.

