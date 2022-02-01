LawCall
Squirrel! Hoover officer saves the day and it’s caught on cam

Hoover officer saves squirrel in trash can
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - A Hoover Police officer got to help even the smallest in need Tuesday.

Officer Pace saved a squirrel that got caught in a trash can.

The Hoover Police Department posted this on Facebook: From time to time, our officers get the chance to help some unlikely characters. Sometimes, we come across injured animals, like a hawk or a goose, or even a kitten stuck inside of a wall. Other times, we’re just trying to get some puppies or maybe even a horse back home. And then, there’s the squirrel that gets stuck in a trash can and needs a little assistance. Way to go, Officer Pace! No matter the circumstances, we are always happy to help!”

