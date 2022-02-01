One more day of warm and dry weather across Central Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy first day of February! It is another chilly start to the day with most locations in the 30s. A few spots in parts of east Alabama have dropped at or slightly below freezing. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry and mostly clear this morning. We should see plenty of sunshine this morning, but plan for cloud cover to slowly increase as we head into the afternoon and evening hours. We are watching an area of low pressure producing showers off the coast of Texas and Louisiana this morning. Most of the rain to our southwest will stay away from us today. A strong cold front will begin to develop across the Central United States today and tomorrow. It will become a big winter storm for parts of the Central United States and into parts of the Midwest over the next couple of days. It will be responsible for our increasing rain chances tomorrow and Thursday. Plan for a partly cloudy sky today with highs in the mid 60s. Winds will end up a little breezy today from the southeast at 10-15 mph. If you have any evening plans, temperatures are forecast to cool into the mid to upper 50s by 6-7 PM with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. A few showers will be possible after 8 PM in parts of Sumter, Greene, Hale, and Pickens counties.

First Alert for Rain Tomorrow: Moisture ahead of the cold front will begin to move into west Alabama tonight and tomorrow morning. Areas in east Alabama will likely stay dry through 9 AM Wednesday. Plan for temperatures to end up warmer tonight with most of us seeing a mostly cloudy sky with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Showers will likely begin to develop tonight and slowly spread to the east-northeast. Best chance for rain will likely occur along and west of I-65 tonight. Scattered showers will likely increase in coverage as we head into Wednesday afternoon and evening. We could see isolated downpours with some thunder, but severe weather is not expected. Temperatures will end up a few degrees cooler with highs in the lower 60s tomorrow. Winds will remain breezy from the east at 10-20 mph.

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the arrival of a strong cold front Thursday evening into Friday morning. Scattered showers will be possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning. We could see a lull in the rain Thursday morning before the bulk of the moisture moves into Central Alabama Thursday afternoon and evening. Main threat for Friday will be heavy rainfall and the potential for isolated flash flooding. Rainfall totals could add up around 2-4 inches across Central Alabama. Higher totals will be possible in northwest Alabama. Severe weather looks unlikely here, but we could see a few strong storms in southeast Mississippi and southwest Alabama. Plan for a messy evening commute Thursday with low visibility and heavy rainfall. Temperatures Thursday will briefly warm-up into the upper 60s with breezy conditions.

Cooling Down Friday: The cold front will likely move through our area Thursday night into Friday morning. Behind the cold front, colder air will begin to move in. Plan for temperatures to start out in the mid to upper 30s for areas along and north of I-20/59 with 40s possible southeast of Birmingham Friday morning. A few showers will be possible before 9 AM, but we should dry out Friday afternoon. We will likely remain cloudy Friday with temperatures only warming up into the mid 40s with breezy conditions. It will definitely feel cold Friday with wind chills in the 30s when you factor in the combination of wind and air temperatures.

Weekend Forecast: Saturday is looking like our best day to be outside this weekend. We will likely start the weekend off with freezing temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s Saturday morning. Saturday will end up partly cloudy with highs in the lower 50s. A weak disturbance is forecast to develop along the Gulf Coast Saturday night into Sunday that could give us a chance for scattered showers Sunday. We are introducing a 40% chance for rain Sunday with highs near 50°F. Most of the moisture should move out by Sunday evening leaving us with dry conditions going into next week.

