LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

No charges filed after 4-year-old fatally shot himself while adults smoked in front seat, JPSO says

A 4-year-old boy was fatally shot inside a vehicle in the 900 block of Stillwell Lane in...
A 4-year-old boy was fatally shot inside a vehicle in the 900 block of Stillwell Lane in Westwego, as the adults with him smoked marijuana in the front seat Saturday night (Jan. 29), the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTWEGO, La. (WVUE) - A 4-year-old boy was fatally shot inside a vehicle as adults smoked marijuana in the front seat Saturday night (Jan. 29), the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

The tragedy occurred around 10:45 p.m. inside a vehicle parked in the 900 block of Stillwell Lane in unincorporated Westwego, JPSO spokesman Capt. Jason Rivarde said.

According to investigators, two adults were smoking marijuana in the front seat, while the 4-year-old and a 22-month-old were in the back seat.

Sheriff Joe Lopinto says he believes the gun was under the seat where the 4-year-old found it.

“The child was injured not by a hostile act, but by a negligent one,” Rivarde said. “As the adults were smoking marijuana in the front seat, a shot was fired inside the vehicle that struck the victim, causing the fatal injury.”

The boy was transported to a hospital after deputies were called to the scene, but succumbed to his injury at a hospital, the JPSO said.

Following an autopsy, officials were able to determine the gunshot wound was self-inflicted to the head.

Officials will not be charging the adults, and neither the dead child nor the adults have had their identities disclosed by the JPSO or the Jefferson Parish Coroner’s office.

The JPSO said anyone in need of a gun lock can call its public affairs division at (504) 363-5500 to have one provided free of cost.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hoover PD says 25-year-old Madison Shea Pilkington was killed Saturday morning, January 29, 2022.
Police identify Hoover homicide victim, suspect charged
Emily Atkins was last seen in Gardendale on January 24.
Gardendale PD looking for missing woman
Noel Garcia Esquivel, 28 of Montevallo and Abraham Pena Perez 27 of Alabaster.
3 bodies found burned in car in Chilton Co. identified, suspects arrested
SUV crashes into Building 52
SUV crashes into building at St. Vincent’s East
Birmingham woman killed in head-on collision

Latest News

Missing woman
UPDATE: Missing woman with dementia found safe in Heflin
Wheat was last seen Sunday in Montgomery.
$5k reward offered in case of missing Montgomery 18-year-old
Hoover police share new information on woman's murder
Hoover police share new information on woman's murder
BCS superintendent responds to teachers' demands
BCS superintendent responds to teachers' demands
Sullivan on kids deaths
Sullivan on student deaths