Man charged with wife’s death walks away from trial

Andreas Shackleford (Source: Huntsville Police)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A man who is on trial for the death of his wife was unable to be found right before his trial began, according to court documents released Monday.

Andreas Shackleford was charged with killing his wife back in March 2017 and has been out on bond since. According to the documents, Shackleford was in court Monday, Jan. 31, and requested his trial be pushed back but that was denied. He then went on a lunch break but was required to come back before the trial began, according to Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson. However, he never returned and now authorities are searching for him.

A warrant for Shackleford’s arrest has been granted and his bond was conditionally forfeited, according to the court documents. Officials say since Shackleford has been on bail for the past three years, the public shouldn’t be alarmed.

Police say officers responded to an assault report at a home on 4th Avenue in Decatur at about 2:30 a.m. March 9, 2017. When they arrived, they found Minnie Marie Shackleford unresponsive on a bathroom floor. Police say she appeared to be suffering from an apparent head injury. Paramedics at the scene tried to resuscitate her but were unsuccessful.

Shackleford, her husband, was identified as the suspect and he was arrested shortly after and charged with the murder of his wife.

The victim’s son, Jerry Rankin, was heartbroken when he heard the news of his mother.

“I was crushed, I mean, I didn’t know, I just knew to call my auntie because that’s the only person, but she’s way in Louisiana. We don’t have any family members up here, it’s only me, my mom and sister and brother. I don’t have any uncles or grandmas or nothing that I can lean on or nothing,” Rankin said.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

