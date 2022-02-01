Man charged with killing 2 people in Helena transported to Shelby County Jail

ST JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. (WBRC) – The man wanted for killing a woman and her father in their home told a judge in St. Johns County, Florida Thursday morning waived extradition. John Peyton Scott III was arrested in St. Augustine, Florida on Monday by St. Johns County Sheriff deputies. He was wanted by Helena Police, accused of killing 40-year-old Sharon Tarwater Whited and her 75-year-old father, Chester E. Tarwater, Jr.

Police say Scott was transported to the Shelby County Jail on Feb. 1.

Scott was captured Monday afternoon while driving in St. Augustine.

Helena Police initially described Peyton as a person of interest, but Sunday announced he was a suspect in the killings. Helena Police and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office shared a “BOLO” with law enforcement and around 2:30 Monday afternoon, a deputy with the St. Johns County spotted a red SUV, similar to the one in the bulletin.

St. Johns County Sheriff Robert Hardwick told us the deputy got behind the vehicle, ran the plates, and confirmed it was Scott. Sheriff Hardwick said the deputy called for backup, including a K-9 apprehension unit and when Scott did not stop, he said the deputies performed a PIT maneuver.

“You hit the bumper of the car,” Hardwick said. “Then, we actually drive through the car, so once the car gets into a swaying motion, our deputy basically steps on the gas and pushes the car into a spinning rotation of the car basically. A controlled rotation of the car and that stops it from moving in the direction of travel. This kind of throws the driver off, because the vehicles goes into a rotation and can’t be controlled or steered by the driver of the car.”

Scott lost control and then surrendered, according to Sherriff Hardwick.

Scott appeared in court Tuesday morning and asked a judge for an attorney before decided whether to waive or fight extradition. Two days later, he was back in court and decided to waive extradition.

Helena Police tell us planning is underway to get Scott back to Alabama, with the hope extradition will happen within three days.

According to Oversoul Brewing, a GoFundMe has been set up in support of the family.

According to Oversoul Brewing, a GoFundMe has been set up in support of the family.

