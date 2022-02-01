Jefferson Co. Coroner needs your help finding families of 3 people

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is asking for help locating family members of 3 people who recently died.

Robert Lee George, 76, of Birmingham died January 18 in the 10th block of 18th Street North. Authorities say George was found laying on the sidewalk near the Greyhound Bus Terminal, between Powell Avenue and Morris Avenue. The coroner says George died of natural causes.

George is originally from Monroe County and in 1996 lived in Mobile. His records at local homeless shelter in Birmingham listed no family or emergency contacts.

Patricia Ann Russell, 68, of Birmingham died January 22 at her home in the 800 block of 6th Avenue West in Birmingham.

Russell died of natural causes, She reportedly has a sister living in Decatur, Georgia.

Lois McAdoo Williams, 74, of Birmingham died January 27 in the 1100 block of 4th Street North.

Her landlord found her was performing a welfare check.

Anyone with information about these two women and one man should call the Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office at 205-930-3603.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.