Investigation underway after two people found dead in St. Clair County

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office and the Moody Police Department are investigating after two people were found dead in different locations in the county.

On Monday morning around 8 a.m., an official with Moody Police says the body of a 45-year-old woman was found inside her vehicle behind the Sherwin Williams in Moody. The woman’s identity has not been released.

Later Monday afternoon, St. Clair County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a residence in the 1100 block of Wolf Creek Road South in Pell City.

When they arrived, deputies say 46-year-old Nathan L. Loot was found dead inside the residence.

Moody Police Chief Thomas Hunt says it appears the two deaths are connected. No word yet how they are linked.

The Sheriff’s Office says the investigation continues.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.