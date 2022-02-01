LawCall
Hoover Police investigate accident on I-459NB

Accident investigation on I-459
Accident investigation on I-459(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover Police are investigating a traffic accident on I-459 NB at Lorna Road.

Officers said the far two left lanes are open as they investigate a traffic accident. Traffic is moving very slowly in the area.

No word on when the closed lane will reopen.


Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.

