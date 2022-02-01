Hoover Police investigate accident on I-459NB

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover Police are investigating a traffic accident on I-459 NB at Lorna Road.

Officers said the far two left lanes are open as they investigate a traffic accident. Traffic is moving very slowly in the area.

No word on when the closed lane will reopen.

Traffic advisory



I 459 NB at Lorna RD



Far 2 left lanes open at this time, as we investigate a traffic accident. Unknown eta on reopening.



More info as it becomes available. Please avoid the area if possible.#hooverpd — Hoover Police Dept (@HooverPD) February 1, 2022

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.

