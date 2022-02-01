Heflin Police searching for missing woman with dementia
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 10:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Heflin Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing Ohatchee woman.
In a Facebook post, Heflin Police said Delra Kaye Jones has dementia and has been reported missing.
The Facebook status from police details that Kaye was last seen Monday, January 31, leaving a residence at 3 p.m. on Co Rd 18 on foot.
Police say if you have seen her, please contact Cleburne County Dispatch at 256-463-8911.
