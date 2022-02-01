Heflin Police searching for missing woman with dementia

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Heflin Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing Ohatchee woman.

In a Facebook post, Heflin Police said Delra Kaye Jones has dementia and has been reported missing.

The Facebook status from police details that Kaye was last seen Monday, January 31, leaving a residence at 3 p.m. on Co Rd 18 on foot.

Delra Kaye Jones has dementia and has been reported missing through our agency. She lives in Ohatchee Alabama but was... Posted by City of Heflin Police Department on Monday, January 31, 2022

Police say if you have seen her, please contact Cleburne County Dispatch at 256-463-8911.

