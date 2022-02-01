LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Heflin Police searching for missing woman with dementia

Missing woman
Missing woman(City of Heflin Police Department Facebook)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 10:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Heflin Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing Ohatchee woman.

In a Facebook post, Heflin Police said Delra Kaye Jones has dementia and has been reported missing.

The Facebook status from police details that Kaye was last seen Monday, January 31, leaving a residence at 3 p.m. on Co Rd 18 on foot.

Delra Kaye Jones has dementia and has been reported missing through our agency. She lives in Ohatchee Alabama but was...

Posted by City of Heflin Police Department on Monday, January 31, 2022

Police say if you have seen her, please contact Cleburne County Dispatch at 256-463-8911.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hoover PD says 25-year-old Madison Shea Pilkington was killed Saturday morning, January 29, 2022.
Police identify Hoover homicide victim, suspect charged
Emily Atkins was last seen in Gardendale on January 24.
Gardendale PD looking for missing woman
Noel Garcia Esquivel, 28 of Montevallo and Abraham Pena Perez 27 of Alabaster.
3 bodies found burned in car in Chilton Co. identified, suspects arrested
SUV crashes into Building 52
SUV crashes into building at St. Vincent’s East
Sheriff’s office investigators say a BMW driven by a 17-year-old male was speeding when the...
Teen suspected of causing car crash that killed 6

Latest News

Wheat was last seen Sunday in Montgomery.
$5k reward offered in case of missing Montgomery 18-year-old
Hoover police share new information on woman's murder
Hoover police share new information on woman's murder
BCS superintendent responds to teachers' demands
BCS superintendent responds to teachers' demands
Sullivan on kids deaths
Sullivan on student deaths