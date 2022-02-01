Golden Rule BBQ closing Helena and Pelham locations

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The owner of Golden Rule BBQ announced on Facebook that both the Pelham and Helena stores will be closing.

Owner Paul Curcio sites the ongoing impacts of COVID over the last two years as the reason they’re forced to close the business.

If you’re still in the mood for Golden Rule, other locations remain open around Alabama.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.