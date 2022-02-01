LawCall
Golden Rule BBQ closing Helena and Pelham locations

By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 9:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The owner of Golden Rule BBQ announced on Facebook that both the Pelham and Helena stores will be closing.

Owner Paul Curcio sites the ongoing impacts of COVID over the last two years as the reason they’re forced to close the business.

If you’re still in the mood for Golden Rule, other locations remain open around Alabama.

