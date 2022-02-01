LawCall
Gadsden man charged with 30 counts of possession of child pornography

Ryan Quinn Medley
Ryan Quinn Medley(Etowah County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - A Gadsden man has been arrested and charged in a child pornography investigation, according to Sheriff Jonathon Horton.

Ryan Quinn Medley, 30, was arrested and charged with 30 counts of Possession of Obscene Material (Child Pornography). The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office received a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC).

Investigators determined Medley was a suspect and a search warrant was executed by investigators from the Sheriff’s Office and Rainbow City Police department at his house. Several phones and electronics were taken into evidence.

Further search warrants were obtained for the examination of the devices taken in evidence. Investigators determined the kik app was used for the downloading/swapping of the images. The case is still ongoing.

Etowah County Sheriff’s Office, Rainbow City Police, Tennessee Valley Regional Computer Forensic Laboratory (TVRCFL), and the James M. Berrie Center for Children were all involved in the investigation.

Medley is being held inside the Etowah County Detention Center on a $600,000 bond. Conditions of his bond are supervision by Community Corrections, have no internet access, and be around no child under 18 without supervision.

