Community Action of Etowah County helping low income families through Weatherization Assistance Program

The program prevents outside air filtration and will help reduce monthly energy bills.
By Bria Chatman
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 9:32 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Starting Tuesday, Community Action of Etowah County will begin accepting applications for the Weatherization Assistance Program. The program prevents outside air filtration and will help reduce monthly energy bills.

Funds from the Weatherization Assistance Program are available to families who qualify in Blount, Cherokee, Dekalb, St. Clair, and Etowah County.

According to The U.S. Department of Energy, the Weatherization Assistance Program reduces energy costs for low-income households by increasing the energy efficiency of their homes, while ensuring their health and safety. The program supports 8,500 jobs and provides weatherization services to approximately 35,000 homes every year using DOE funds.

Through weatherization improvements and upgrades, these households save on average $283 or more every year, according to a national evaluation of the program. Since the program began in 1976, it has helped improve the lives of more than 7 million families.

Applicants must schedule an appointment and bring in documents such as proof of home ownership and utility bills.

“A social security card, picture ID,” says Community Action Assistant Director Edith Rowser. “We need all household members social security cards. We have to have the household gross income. Whether you receive SSI, social security, VA. If you’re working we need all your check stubs.

Community Action is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. To schedule an appointment call 256-546-9271.

For a full list of requirements, click here.

