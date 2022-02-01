Carson Rd. N in Fultondale shut down due to woods fire

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Multiple agencies are at the scene of a woods fire at Carson Road N in Fultondale according to the Fultondale Fire Department.

Fultondale fire on scene with Centerpoint Fire and Alabama Forestry at Carson Road North near the old Fultondale High School on a woods fire, we have Carson Road North currently shut down until further notice. Posted by Fultondale Fire Department on Tuesday, February 1, 2022

Carson Rd N near the old Fultondale High School is currently closed until further notice.

