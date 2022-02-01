Carson Rd. N in Fultondale shut down due to woods fire
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FULTONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Multiple agencies are at the scene of a woods fire at Carson Road N in Fultondale according to the Fultondale Fire Department.
Carson Rd N near the old Fultondale High School is currently closed until further notice.
