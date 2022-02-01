LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Carson Rd. N in Fultondale shut down due to woods fire

Carson Rd. N in Fultondale shut down due to woods fire
Carson Rd. N in Fultondale shut down due to woods fire(wbrc)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Multiple agencies are at the scene of a woods fire at Carson Road N in Fultondale according to the Fultondale Fire Department.

Fultondale fire on scene with Centerpoint Fire and Alabama Forestry at Carson Road North near the old Fultondale High School on a woods fire, we have Carson Road North currently shut down until further notice.

Posted by Fultondale Fire Department on Tuesday, February 1, 2022

Carson Rd N near the old Fultondale High School is currently closed until further notice.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hoover PD says 25-year-old Madison Shea Pilkington was killed Saturday morning, January 29, 2022.
Police identify Hoover homicide victim, suspect charged
Emily Atkins was last seen in Gardendale on January 24.
Gardendale PD looking for missing woman
Noel Garcia Esquivel, 28 of Montevallo and Abraham Pena Perez 27 of Alabaster.
3 bodies found burned in car in Chilton Co. identified, suspects arrested
SUV crashes into Building 52
SUV crashes into building at St. Vincent’s East
Birmingham woman killed in head-on collision

Latest News

Patricia Russell, Lois Williams and Robert George (not pictured) recently passed away.
Jefferson Co. Coroner needs your help finding families of 3 people
5 money moves to make before Fed rate hike
ADPH: More than 1M positive COVID-19 cases
Tracy Crawford
57-year-old woman missing from Homewood